St. Louis County Election Board employees getting COVID tests after one tests positive over weekend

ST. ANN — About 80 St. Louis County Election Board employees are getting coronavirus tests after one tested positive over the weekend, a board official said.

Eric Fey, the board’s Democratic director, said that individual was tested after checking with a physician after feeling ill. Fey said the person doesn’t have a job involving regular contact with the general public.

Fey said other employees at the board’s St. Ann office were given the option of getting tested at the county Health Department on Monday and about a half dozen did so. No test results had been reported to the election board by Tuesday afternoon.

He said a team of health department workers will be at the election board office Wednesday to give tests to the remaining employees.

Fey said 50 to 60 people getting training at the board office Tuesday to be election judges for the Aug. 4 primary election were getting temperatures checked and given masks and, if they wish, gloves. He said the number in each class area was kept to a minimum of 10.

He said all surfaces and equipment are wiped down between classes.

Fey said board employees wear masks and people from the public coming to the office are offered masks. He said employees sanitize surfaces and pens used by the public.

