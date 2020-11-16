St. Louis County executive defends restrictions as new coronavirus crackdown looms

St. LOUIS COUNTY — On the eve of new restrictions to deal with rising COVID-19 cases, County Executive Sam Page said Monday that he knows restaurants are having a tough time in the pandemic -- but so are hospitals, patients and families of the sick.
The new restrictions, which go into effect at midnight Monday, mean no indoor service at bars and restaurants in St. Louis County. Businesses, including gyms, and places of worship, will be reduced to 25% of their occupancy limits, from 50%. The maximum gathering of any kind will be reduced to 10, from 49.
St. Louis County is also telling people who contract the coronavirus to do their own contract tracing. Page urged people to be compassionate and empathetic if someone contacts them to say they may have been exposed to the virus.
Page said he has heard about some restaurant owners threatening to file suit over the impending restrictions on indoor dining. Italian restaurant Bartolino’s said on Facebook Saturday that it would join with other family-owned restaurants to sue Page over the county restrictions.
"We've gone through this before," Page said of challenges to county restrictions. "Our public health orders are pretty firmly established in law."
"As for any business sector, restaurants or hotels or others who have been impacted by this COVID-19 pandemic, as for them being disadvantaged, they are," Page said. "This virus has disadvantaged everyone. There has been terrible loss of life in our community. People have lost their jobs. Businesses have lost significant amounts of revenue, some have been forced to close."
The affected businesses "will always be frustrated by that impact and we feel badly for them," Page added.
He recommends that any business trying to set up outdoor dining first contact county health officials to make sure the setup meets capacity restrictions and airflow guidelines.
Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Police Department continues to see employees within its ranks test positive for COVID-19. On Friday, the department announced that seven employees had tested positive over the previous four days, bringing to 66 the total number of department employees to test positive since March 28. Of the 66, 49 employees have already recovered and returned to duty, said Officer Tracy Panus.
Panus said the employees with the coronavirus include police officers in the Division of Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigations. Panus said officers are required to wear masks when feasible. When would it not be feasible? One example, Panus said, is if an officer patrolling alone jumps out of the patrol car to help someone or respond to a crime and doesn't have time to grab a mask.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
"Our cases are spread throughout all our Divisions of about 1,250 employees," Panus said. "Our officers/professional staff also go home to their families and out in the community where they can be exposed to the virus. We've actually been very blessed that we haven't been hit harder."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.