St. Louis County executive defends restrictions as new coronavirus crackdown looms

St. LOUIS COUNTY — On the eve of new restrictions to deal with rising COVID-19 cases, County Executive Sam Page said Monday that he knows restaurants are having a tough time in the pandemic -- but so are hospitals, patients and families of the sick.

The new restrictions, which go into effect at midnight Monday, mean no indoor service at bars and restaurants in St. Louis County. Businesses, including gyms, and places of worship, will be reduced to 25% of their occupancy limits, from 50%. The maximum gathering of any kind will be reduced to 10, from 49.

St. Louis County is also telling people who contract the coronavirus to do their own contract tracing. Page urged people to be compassionate and empathetic if someone contacts them to say they may have been exposed to the virus.

Page said he has heard about some restaurant owners threatening to file suit over the impending restrictions on indoor dining. Italian restaurant Bartolino’s said on Facebook Saturday that it would join with other family-owned restaurants to sue Page over the county restrictions.

"We've gone through this before," Page said of challenges to county restrictions. "Our public health orders are pretty firmly established in law."