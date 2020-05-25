St. Louis County Executive issues travel advisory after Lake of the Ozarks pool video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued a travel advisory Monday in response to videos of crowds cramming into pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend.

Page’s order “urges those who ignored protective practices to self-quarantine for 14 days or until testing negative for COVID-19,” according to a statement issued Monday.

Videos of crowds apparently ignoring social distancing orders while lounging in pool bars in the vacation spot popular with people from St. Louis, according to Page’s office, indicate that many people from the area did not follow protective practices over the holiday.

“This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread,” Page said in the statement.

The county executive’s office encouraged employers to ask about recent travels and social distancing behaviors when screening workers for returning to their jobs.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has also weighed in on the videos, calling the behavior “irresponsible and dangerous.”