St. Louis County extends deadline for small business relief fund

CLAYTON — The deadline for small businesses to apply for relief funding through St. Louis County has been extended by two weeks, until May 31, County Executive Sam Page announced on Friday, due to high interest in the program.

St. Louis County businesses with 50 or fewer employees who had reduced operations due to the county's stay-at-home order are eligible to apply. Sole proprietorships and nonprofits are also eligible.

Companies that already received financial benefit from a federal COVID-19 program are not eligible.

Eligible businesses could receive grants of up to $15,000. The program will award a maximum of $2.5 million per county council district out of a total $17.5 million available. The relief fund makes up roughly 10% of the $173.5 million in federal relief funds the county received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Small business relief grants will be awarded based on eligibility and recommendations from county council members.

No business may receive a grant if the business employs an elected or appointed official of St. Louis County or a municipality, or one of their family members.

