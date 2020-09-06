St. Louis County Health Department shuts down Bellefontaine Neighbors carnival

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — The St. Louis County Health Department on Sunday shut down a carnival that opened without necessary permits or an approved safety plan to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fun Times Shows, the carnival's operator, requested permits on Friday for the event in Bellefontaine Neighbors — county rules mandate that applications for temporary food permits must be submitted at least 10 days before the event.

The request for food permits was denied, according to the health department, as was a COVID-19 safety plan submitted by organizers that same day.

The department learned that the event was operating without permits or an approved safety plan on Friday night. Health inspectors were sent to the event, along with the Bellefontaine Neighbors police department, to document violations and deliver a second letter stating that the organizers legally could not operate.

"Under no circumstances will this event be allowed to continue operations, and it will be shut down if organizers attempt to reopen," the health department said in a statement.

State Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, posted pictures on Twitter of the carnival at Chambers Road and Highway 367, at the Grand Slam Market Place.