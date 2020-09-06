St. Louis County Health Department working to shut down Moline Acres carnival

MOLINE ACRES — The St. Louis County Health Department on Sunday was "focused on making sure" a carnival does not reopen today after social media posts showed a crowded scene Saturday.

State Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, posted pictures on Twitter of the carnival at Chambers Road and Highway 367.

Details about the carnival posted on www.streetz1051.com, which is a sponsor, include a roller coaster, Ferris wheel, carnival rides and food vendors at the Market Mall. An image on that website said rides would be sanitized frequently.

It began Wednesday and was scheduled to run through Monday.

Efforts to reach a carnival organizer were not immediately successful Sunday morning and it was unclear what approvals the carnival had, or had not, obtained to operate.

Proudie also said in a tweet that videos of fist fights and shots fired at the carnival are circulating on social media, and that many were not wearing masks or social distancing.

Moline Acres Police Sgt. Gary Spencer said Sunday the department had received several calls on the previous night from the carnival, but didn't have details on those calls.

Christopher Ave, a spokesman for the county health department, said by text on Sunday morning that the department was "reviewing enforcement options" and was focused on making sure the carnival doesn't open today.

