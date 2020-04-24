You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis County hiring 100 contact tracers to help stop spread of coronavirus
coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

 CDC

CLAYTON — St. Louis County is hiring 100 workers to help with contact tracing, the practice of tracing and monitoring the contacts of people infected with a disease to prevent them from spreading it, County Executive Sam Page said on Friday.

Testing people for coronavirus, isolating the infected people and tracing and following up with their contacts is central to the county’s strategy to eliminating the threat and allowing people to go back to work, Page said.

Page said the new hires will bolster the county’s existing contact tracing workforce of 70.

The temporary jobs, which pay $15 per hour, were posted on Friday on the county website. They will be funded by the $173.5 million relief funding to St. Louis County from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, he said.

Page said on Friday, “This contact tracing workforce is an important part of getting our region open again and lifting our safety orders on social distancing.”

He said the county has struggled to obtain as many tests as it needs, but will be able to buy them once it can access the federal grant. The County Council is set to vote on appropriating the grant on Tuesday but is locked in a partisan fight over how much of it the council should allow the Page administration to spend.

