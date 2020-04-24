St. Louis County hiring 100 contact tracers to help stop spread of coronavirus

CLAYTON — St. Louis County is hiring 100 workers to help with contact tracing, the practice of tracing and monitoring the contacts of people infected with a disease to prevent them from spreading it, County Executive Sam Page said on Friday.

Testing people for coronavirus, isolating the infected people and tracing and following up with their contacts is central to the county’s strategy to eliminating the threat and allowing people to go back to work, Page said.

Page said the new hires will bolster the county’s existing contact tracing workforce of 70.

After stay-at-home orders are lifted, contact tracing begins. What is it? Contact tracing has been used for decades to control the spread of infectious diseases. The basic idea is simple: track down infected people, …

The temporary jobs, which pay $15 per hour, were posted on Friday on the county website. They will be funded by the $173.5 million relief funding to St. Louis County from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, he said.

Page said on Friday, “This contact tracing workforce is an important part of getting our region open again and lifting our safety orders on social distancing.”

He said the county has struggled to obtain as many tests as it needs, but will be able to buy them once it can access the federal grant. The County Council is set to vote on appropriating the grant on Tuesday but is locked in a partisan fight over how much of it the council should allow the Page administration to spend.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member