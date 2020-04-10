St. Louis County jail adviser seeking masks for inmates

CLAYTON — A member of the St. Louis County Justice Services Advisory Board is asking for the public’s health to secure 900 face masks to protect inmates at the county jail.

Mary Zabawa Taylor, appointed to the board last year by County Executive Sam Page, said she was responding after a Post-Dispatch story disclosed earlier this week that at least two employees at the jail had tested positive for the new coronavirus and two inmates who had mild symptoms of COVID-19 were being observed. The jail did not respond to the newspaper's request for an update on the patients' conditions.

“I have searched for information, answers to how employees and our incarcerated community are faring,” she said in a statement. “We have gotten some answers, but still feel helpless to fulfill our duty to them. Now we can be of use.”

Nurses at the jail have been wearing surgical masks, while cloth masks for corrections officers were on order, the Post-Dispatch has learned.

Anyone seeking information about how to donate masks was asked to email her at mzt3522@gmail.com.

CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

