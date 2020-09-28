 Skip to main content
St. Louis County munies closer to getting their $47 million with new federal guidance
St. Louis County munies closer to getting their $47 million with new federal guidance

County Executive Page provides an update

St. Louis County Public Health Department co-director Spring Schmidt answers a question as St. Louis County Executive Sam Page listens during a press conference on March 9. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

CLAYTON — New guidance from the U.S. government has streamlined the process for St. Louis County’s 88 municipalities to obtain coronavirus relief money, the county said Monday.

The money comes from the $173.5 million awarded to St. Louis County by the U.S. Treasury under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

County Executive Sam Page's administration months ago set aside $47 million for the municipalities while it sought clarity on whether the Treasury would allow the county to hand it down. The Treasury later clarified the funds could be used to pay police and fire salaries from March 1 through Dec. 31.

The latest guidelines eliminated a requirement that the municipalities document eligible expenses; the government now presumes they incurred them. The county plans to distribute the money to municipalities in proportion to their populations at $68 per resident.

Concerned about COVID-19?

