St. Louis County NAACP to hold COVID-19 testing at its headquarters May 12

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The county chapter of the NAACP and Affinia Healthcare are teaming up to provide coronavirus testing to local residents, according to a Friday press release from the organizations.

Testing will be held May 12 at 26 North Oaks Plaza.

Affinia previously established five drive-through COVID-19 testing stations in St. Louis and North St. Louis County, and its COO, Kendra Holmes, has been vocal about the need for more testing in black communities.

More than 60% of coronavirus deaths and cases in the city have been black people.

Holmes and St. Louis County President John Bowman previously participated in a town hall focused on the county's coronavirus response for black people.

"We continue to make strides toward equitable access to resources, food, testing and treatment for our North County families," Bowman said in Friday's release. "NAACP St. Louis County is committed to long-lasting partnerships with organizations such as Affinia Healthcare to offer access to mobile testing during this unprecedented time.”

