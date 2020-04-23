St. Louis County now exceeds more than 100 coronavirus deaths

St. Louis County reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Thursday as its COVID-19 death toll hit more than 100.

The county reported 102 deaths and 2,518 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which represents about 252 cases and 10 deaths per 100,000 people.

Deaths in the county have disproportionately affected African Americans and older people.

Black people have died at a rate of about 20 for every 100,000 people, while about seven out of every 100,000 white people in the county have died.

For people older than 80, 89 out of every 100,000 people in the county died from the virus.

The zip code 63025, which includes Eureka, has the highest rate of cases, followed by several areas in North County.

Across the St. Louis region, including the Illinois suburbs, at least 224 people with COVID-19 have died.

By Thursday morning, St. Louis city had reported 924 cases and 45 deaths, or 305 cases and 15 deaths per 100,000.