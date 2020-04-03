St. Louis County parks closed until at least April 22 because of coronavirus

CLAYTON — Visitors will not be allowed in St. Louis County parks until at least April 22, officials announced Thursday. The decision is intended to decrease crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks will close starting 8 p.m. Friday, April 3.

“I had hoped we could keep the parks open, but the spread of COVID-19 is too big of a threat to the health of our residents," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a news release.

Residents can expect to see barricades put up and reminders on electronic messages on streets that lead to Creve Coeur Lake Park, Jefferson Barracks Park, Lone Elk Park, Grant’s Trail and other county parks.

Officials say they want people to take it upon themselves not to defy the order, but law enforcement officials will patrol to keep people away if necessary.

Jefferson County officials also issued an order on Thursday barring people from using playground equipment, but its parks will remain open.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member