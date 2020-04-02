You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis County parks closed until at least April 22
CLAYTON — Visitors will not be allowed in St. Louis County parks until at least April 22, officials announced Thursday. The decision is intended to decrease crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks will close starting 8 p.m. Friday, April 3. 

“I had hoped we could keep the parks open, but the spread of COVID-19 is too big of a threat to the health of our residents," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a news release.

Residents can expect to see barricades put up and reminders on electronic messages on streets that lead to Creve Coeur Lake Park, Jefferson Barracks Park, Lone Elk Park, Grant’s Trail and other county parks. 

Officials say they want people to take it upon themselves not to defy the order, but law enforcement officials will patrol to keep people away if necessary. 

Jefferson County officials also issued an order on Thursday barring people from using playground equipment, but its parks will remain open. 

