St. Louis County plans first mass vaccination site in Ferguson

FERGUSON — St. Louis County plans to vaccinate hundreds of eligible people at the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College once more vaccines become available, County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday.
That could be as early as next week, Page said, but an exact time frame was uncertain as the county awaits shipments of a limited supply of vaccine from state and national officials.
The county expects to receive more vaccine shipments and in greater quantities under an effort by President Joe Biden to increase vaccine production, but Page did not have details Wednesday about when the next shipments will arrive.
“We are simply not getting enough vaccine to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible, and this is frustrating,” Page said at a press conference with St. Louis Community College Chancellor Jeff Pittmann and Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones.
“We are working with the state and others to get the vaccine in St. Louis County,” Page said. “To do that we have to show that we have the infrastructure in place to get people vaccinated, and that’s why we’re here today.”
The county hopes to eventually vaccinate “several hundred” people each day at the campus at 3400 Pershall Road, Page said, but vaccinations will be done according to health guidelines for priority eligibility. The county is currently vaccinating healthcare workers and emergency workers as well as residents 65 and older and those with high risk medical conditions.
“At a mass vaccination site like this, we hope to get through several hundred a day on a regular basis, and depending on the amount of vaccine, we may be able to scale that up,” he said.
Appointments will be required; people can pre-register for vaccines at www.stlcorona.com or by emailing dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com. Those without internet access can call 314-615-2660.
The location in Ferguson was chosen as part of the county’s effort to address a documented disparate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black and non-white communities throughout the country, including St. Louis County.
While more than 320,000 people have registered with St. Louis County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it is available, data shows the geographic distribution of registrations have mirrored racial and economic inequities in the county.
Data released Sunday show higher percentages of people from the county’s wealthier parts of central and west St. Louis County and a significantly lower share of registrants across swaths of north St. Louis County.
As of Wednesday, about half as many people in North County had preregistered for the vaccine than in more affluent parts of the county, Page said. He said his administration is partnering with community groups to increase registrations in the area and to reach older adults who may not have internet access to preregister.
“We must engage in communities that are underrepresented to ensure that everyone has access to the vaccine,” he said.
Jones, the first Black mayor of Ferguson and the first woman to serve as the city's mayor, said residents were “anxious to know when this difficult and very challenging time will come to an end.”
She said she would partner with the county to “ensure that all the residents of North County get the services they need.”
“In every response to this pandemic, it must be done in a way that benefits all residents,” Jones said. “No one can be left behind.”
Pittmann said the college’s other campuses in the region could become vaccination sites as well as the county public health department expands its efforts.
The college has campuses throughout the county including Kirkwood, Wildwood and unincorporated South County.
The college was also exploring opportunities for health and nursing students to help public health employees with vaccinations, Pittman said.
“St. Louis Community College is proud to play a part,” he said.
As of Sunday, the county has administered about 1,150 doses from its first of two batches of vaccine and has distributed a quarter of the 3,900 doses in the second shipment delivered last week to first-responders and emergency service staff.
Missouri began rolling out large-scale COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-December to hospital workers and nursing homes. This month, Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri expected a boost in shipments and would begin vaccinations for almost 3 million public health employees, first responders, emergency service workers, then residents 65 and older, or with certain health conditions.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering free COVID-19 testing to state residents through Friday at St. Louis city and county locations. Details on dates and times can be found on the state’s website.
Updated at 10 a.m.