St. Louis County plans first mass vaccination site in Ferguson

As of Wednesday, about half as many people in North County had preregistered for the vaccine than in more affluent parts of the county, Page said. He said his administration is partnering with community groups to increase registrations in the area and to reach older adults who may not have internet access to preregister.

“We must engage in communities that are underrepresented to ensure that everyone has access to the vaccine,” he said.

Jones, the first Black mayor of Ferguson and the first woman to serve as the city's mayor, said residents were “anxious to know when this difficult and very challenging time will come to an end.”

She said she would partner with the county to “ensure that all the residents of North County get the services they need.”

“In every response to this pandemic, it must be done in a way that benefits all residents,” Jones said. “No one can be left behind.”

Pittmann said the college’s other campuses in the region could become vaccination sites as well as the county public health department expands its efforts.