St. Louis County plans mass vaccination site in Ferguson

FERGUSON — St. Louis County will have its first mass public vaccination site at the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College once more vaccines become available, County Executive Sam Page is expected to announce Wednesday.
A building on the campus at 3400 Pershall Road will serve as the site, a spokesman for Page said. Page was expected to join St. Louis Community College President Dr. Jeff Pittmann and Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones at the campus Wednesday morning to announce more details.
More than 320,000 people have registered with St. Louis County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it is available, Page told the County Council on Tuesday.
The total who registered through Tuesday is a little more than one-third of the county’s overall population, but the geographic distribution of registrations have mirrored racial and economic inequities in the county.
Recent registration data revealed higher percentages of people from the county’s wealthier parts of central and west St. Louis County and a significantly lower share of registrants across swaths of north St. Louis County.
The county is working with community partners to increase registration throughout North County, Page said.
But the county’s vaccination efforts depend on the country’s national supply chain, Page said.
“The interest is high, but the supply remains slow,” Page said.
The county expects to receive more vaccine shipments and in greater quantities under an effort by President Joe Biden to increase vaccine production, but the county does not have details about when the next shipments will arrive.
St. Louis County residents may register on the county health department’s website. Residents without internet access can call the department at 314-615-2660.
As of Sunday, the county has administered about 1,150 doses from its first of two batches of vaccine and has distributed a quarter of the 3,900 doses in the second shipment delivered last week to first-responders and emergency service staff.
Missouri began rolling out large-scale COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-December to hospital workers and nursing homes. This month, Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri expected a boost in shipments and would begin vaccinations for almost 3 million public health employees, first responders, emergency service workers, then residents 65 and older, or with certain health conditions.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering free COVID-19 testing to state residents Monday through Friday at St. Louis city and county locations. Details on dates and times can be found on the state’s website.