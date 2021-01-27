St. Louis County plans mass vaccination site in Ferguson

“The interest is high, but the supply remains slow,” Page said.

The county expects to receive more vaccine shipments and in greater quantities under an effort by President Joe Biden to increase vaccine production, but the county does not have details about when the next shipments will arrive.

St. Louis County residents may register on the county health department’s website. Residents without internet access can call the department at 314-615-2660.

As of Sunday, the county has administered about 1,150 doses from its first of two batches of vaccine and has distributed a quarter of the 3,900 doses in the second shipment delivered last week to first-responders and emergency service staff.

Missouri began rolling out large-scale COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-December to hospital workers and nursing homes. This month, Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri expected a boost in shipments and would begin vaccinations for almost 3 million public health employees, first responders, emergency service workers, then residents 65 and older, or with certain health conditions.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering free COVID-19 testing to state residents Monday through Friday at St. Louis city and county locations. Details on dates and times can be found on the state’s website.

