St. Louis County police officer tests positive for COVID-19

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County Police officer tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is currently in isolation.

The officer was not identified.

In a statement, the Police Department said “appropriate and necessary safeguards to protect the police force and anyone we serve have been fully implemented.”

Potentially affected work areas and vehicles have been thoroughly cleaned, the county said, and members of the department who may have come in contact with the officer are “following a course of action recommended by the St. Louis County Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The county does not believe the officer contracted the coronavirus while on duty, and there are no other associated cases are known at this time, the county said in a statement.

On Saturday, a police union spokesman confirmed that officers assigned to the traffic division of the St. Louis Police Department had to be placed in quarantine after a sergeant tested positive.

Unlike the county police department, the city police department did not confirm that information.

On Saturday, the county reported 291 positive cases and two deaths — less than the 313 positive cases and two deaths reported for St. Louis County by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.