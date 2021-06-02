St. Louis County police report 212 COVID-19 cases over 14 months

CLAYTON — More than 210 members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for the coronavirus since late March of last year, department officials said Wednesday.
All of them have since recovered and "returned to serve and protect," department spokeswoman Tracy Panus said in a statement.
There are 1,283 people who work for the department, 931 of whom are sworn police officers.
County police have provided regular updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the department. Their Wednesday update of 212 was their final one, Panus said.
"We hope we're all seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," she said.
From staff reports
