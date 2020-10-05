 Skip to main content
St. Louis County relaxes restrictions on sports, businesses
CBC v. Eureka Football

Eureka's Jaquari Parks (1) carries the ball against CBC at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo., on Oct. 3, 2020. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael R. Gulledge

CLAYTON — St. Louis County will allow games and competitions for sports with high frequency of contact like football and ice hockey, for schools with plans approved by the county health department, County Executive Sam Page said Monday.

The county will also allow businesses to allow more customers inside, up to 50% of their capacities, Page said. The change goes into effect 5 p.m. Wednesday, Page said. The limit has been 25% under the county’s guidelines for reopening from the coronavirus.

Page said school districts that want to resume sports with high-frequency of contact must submit safety plans to the health department, including the same screening, quarantine and isolation guidelines of other youth sports, and explain how they plan to manage spectators. And they must pledge they will cooperate with the county’s contact tracing efforts.

The same rules apply for club sports that are not associated with schools, a Page spokesman said.

Page also said he was encouraging, but not mandating, schools to begin exploring a return to in-person learning. And he said the county was making $3 million available from its federal coronavirus relief funds to buy personal protective equipment for school districts.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

