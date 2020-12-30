St. Louis County reopens indoor dining at restaurants starting Jan. 4

ST. LOUIS - Restaurants and bars in St. Louis County will be able to resume limited indoor dining on Jan. 4, County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday.

County bars and restaurants have been limited to outdoor dining and carryout since the county entered a "safer at home" order on Nov. 17. The county has also faced legal challenges from some area restaurants trying to curtail curfews and increase business during the pandemic.

Page said last week that he would release a plan to reopen indoor dining if COVID-19 case numbers remained stable.

The plan announced Wednesday includes new safeguards devised by the county public health department and an informal group of restaurant advisors to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

