St. Louis County reports 6th coronavirus death, a man in his 70s

CLAYTON — A man in his 70s is the sixth St. Louis County resident to die from coronavirus, according to a Thursday news release from the county's health department.
The statement from the county health department said officials did not know if the man had underlying health issues.
The state health department reports 712 cases in St. Louis County, while the county reports 663.
