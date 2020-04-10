St. Louis County reports five new coronavirus deaths

People who have died from the disease and been publicly identified in the county include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, 55, and Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The county total may also include a school bus driver who drove a food distribution vehicle for McCluer North High. The driver died Sunday after testing positive for the virus, district officials said.

Total infection cases also increased in St. Louis County by 135 Friday. There are now at least 1,472 confirmed cases.

Other totals released by St. Louis-area health agencies include: