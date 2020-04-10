St. Louis County reports five new coronavirus deaths

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Deaths connected to the new coronavirus jumped in St. Louis County by five to a total of 33, according to county figures released Friday.
The deaths mean at least 72 people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have died in the St. Louis region.
People who have died from the disease and been publicly identified in the county include former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, 55, and Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The county total may also include a school bus driver who drove a food distribution vehicle for McCluer North High. The driver died Sunday after testing positive for the virus, district officials said.
Total infection cases also increased in St. Louis County by 135 Friday. There are now at least 1,472 confirmed cases.
Other totals released by St. Louis-area health agencies include:
St. Charles County: 325 cases, 11 deaths. Cases connected to the county include at least 50 residents and 10 staff at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least six residents at the nursing home have died of complications related to COVID-19. There have also been at least 27 cases reported at CenterPointe Hospital in the county.
Jefferson County: 101 cases, two deaths.
Franklin County: 69 cases, three deaths. At least 34 of the cases are from the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. Two of the nursing homes' residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 115 cases, eight deaths.
Madison County: 99 cases, two deaths.
Monroe County: 33 cases, one death. Cases include at least 10 residents of Garden Place Senior Living in Waterloo. Two employees have also tested positive, but live in other counties.
