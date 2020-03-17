St. Louis County reports fourth case of COVID-19, Madison County its first

Updated at 8:30 p.m. with first confirmed COVID-19 case in Madison County, Illinois, and first Illinois death from the coronavirus.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A fourth case of COVID-19 in St. Louis County has been confirmed in a person who is 60 to 70 years old.

The county health department reported the case shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday but released few details other than the patient's age range. Officials are investigating whether the person was exposed to the coronavirus while traveling or while in the St. Louis area.

In Illinois, Madison County confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case, officials announced Tuesday night. The infected person is a man in 30s, and the case was travel-related. He is at home isolated, officials said.

The positive result would not reflect in Illinois' total coronavirus cases until Wednesday, according to Toni Corona, the director for Madison County's department of health.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, including four in St. Louis County, one in St. Louis city, four in the Springfield area, three in the Kansas City area, two in mid-Missouri near Columbia and Jefferson City, and one in Henry County in southwest Missouri.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced its first death from the coronavirus, a person from the Chicago area.

St. Louis County officials ask anyone there experiencing symptoms of a fever, cough or difficulty breathing and with reason to believe they have encountered a person infected with COVID-19 to immediately call the St. Louis County Health Line at 314-615-2660.