St. Louis County reports fourth case of the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A fourth case of coronavirus in St. Louis County has been confirmed in a person who is 60 to 70 years old.

The county health department reported the case shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday but released few details other than the patient's age range. Officials are investigating whether the person was exposed to the virus while traveling abroad or while in the St. Louis area.

The newly-reported case raises the number of known cases in Missouri to 11, including three in St. Louis County, one in St. Louis city, one in Jackson County, three in the Springfield area, one in an area the state has not disclosed, and one in Henry County.

The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory had tested 170 people for COVID-19 as of Monday morning.

St. Louis County officials said anyone identified as having had close contact with someone confirmed to have the coronavirus will be contacted directly by the county health department.

Officials ask anyone experiencing symptoms of a fever, cough or difficulty breathing and with reason to believe they have encountered a person infected with COVID-19 to mmediately call the St. Louis County Health

Line at 314-615-2660.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



