St. Louis County reports seven more deaths from COVID-19, bringing total to 77

St. Louis County reported Saturday morning that seven more people had died of COVID-19, bringing the latest total of deaths to 77.
The county reported a total of 2,149 cases, 59 more cases than last reported Friday.
Missouri on Friday last reported 165 deaths and 5,283 cases statewide.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis regional pandemic task force, has said the projected peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area is around April 25.
The stay-at-home order in St. Louis County and city has been extended indefinitely.
