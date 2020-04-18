You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis County reports seven more deaths from COVID-19, bringing total to 77
St. Louis County reports seven more deaths from COVID-19, bringing total to 77

Temporary morgue to house bodies of COVID-19 victims under construction in Earth City

Rental cooling equipment arrives at an Earth City warehouse building on Monday, April 13, 2020. St. Louis County is building a temporary morgue in Earth City to house the bodies of COVID-19 victims. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

St. Louis County reported Saturday morning that seven more people had died of COVID-19, bringing the latest total of deaths to 77.

The county reported a total of 2,149 cases, 59 more cases than last reported Friday.

Missouri on Friday last reported 165 deaths and 5,283 cases statewide.

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis regional pandemic task force, has said the projected peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area is around April 25.

The stay-at-home order in St. Louis County and city has been extended indefinitely.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Sports