St. Louis County restaurants and bars allowed to stay open until 11 p.m.

Restaurants, bars and banquet centers in St. Louis County can stay open until 11 p.m. starting Monday, St. Louis County Executive Same Page announced Sunday.

The establishments previously had to close at 10 p.m. in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Cases, however, have been on a gradual decline.

“We believe the proper measures are in place in these businesses to allow them to stay open a bit longer,” Page said.

Officials made the decision after consulting the county’s restaurant advisory group, Page said, whose recommendations led to restaurants and bars being allowed to re-open at 25% capacity earlier this month.

Indoor dining in the county had been suspended since mid-November, when COVID-19 cases hit records.

