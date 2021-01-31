St. Louis County restaurants and bars allowed to stay open until 11 p.m.

Restaurants, bars and banquet centers in St. Louis County can stay open until 11 p.m. starting Monday, St. Louis County Executive Same Page announced Sunday.
The establishments previously had to close at 10 p.m. in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Cases, however, have been on a gradual decline.
-
Why is Missouri taking back vaccines from pharmacies instead of letting them vaccinate residents?
-
Missouri lawmakers receive COVID-19 vaccines intended for other state employees
-
City gives hundreds of COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday at Union Station
-
St. Louis County plans first mass vaccination site in Ferguson
-
More than 100 pharmacies in Illinois now offer COVID-19 vaccines
“We believe the proper measures are in place in these businesses to allow them to stay open a bit longer,” Page said.
Officials made the decision after consulting the county’s restaurant advisory group, Page said, whose recommendations led to restaurants and bars being allowed to re-open at 25% capacity earlier this month.
Indoor dining in the county had been suspended since mid-November, when COVID-19 cases hit records.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Michele Munz
Michele Munz is a health reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.