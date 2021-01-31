 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis County restaurants and bars allowed to stay open until 11 p.m.
0 comments

St. Louis County restaurants and bars allowed to stay open until 11 p.m.

{{featured_button_text}}
Indoor dining in St. Louis County

Patrons enjoy meals at Salt + Smoke on the Delmar Loop during the first day of indoor dining in St. Louis County after COVID-19 restrictions were eased on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. However, restaurants still face several restrictions, including limited capacity. They must also take down names and contact information of patrons if the need for contact tracing arises. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 Christine Tannous

Restaurants, bars and banquet centers in St. Louis County can stay open until 11 p.m. starting Monday, St. Louis County Executive Same Page announced Sunday.

The establishments previously had to close at 10 p.m. in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Cases, however, have been on a gradual decline.

“We believe the proper measures are in place in these businesses to allow them to stay open a bit longer,” Page said.

Officials made the decision after consulting the county’s restaurant advisory group, Page said, whose recommendations led to restaurants and bars being allowed to re-open at 25% capacity earlier this month.

Indoor dining in the county had been suspended since mid-November, when COVID-19 cases hit records.

0 comments

Tags

Entertainment

St. James blends amazing wines with a forward thinking approach

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports