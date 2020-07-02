You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis County steps up effort to reach Hispanics with COVID-19 information
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID/TNS)

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday a new effort to improve access to information and health care for the county’s Hispanic community.

County health department researchers have found Hispanics make up 9% to 15% of COVID-19 cases, while making up only 2.8% of the population, Page said. That may be because many work in service industries, live with extended family members and experience language barriers.

County health officials are working with the nonprofit STL Juntos, the Service Employees International Union and the Casa de Salud health clinic on developing plan to address the disparity, including providing information in Spanish about free COVID-19 testing, safety precautions and food distribution.

The county has added a translation icon to its stlcorona.com website, where reservations can be made for COVID testing.

The county will not require a driver’s license for testing, only a mailing address for results, Page said. For those who test positive and are unable to quarantine at home, they may qualify to stay for free in a hotel.

