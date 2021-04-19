St. Louis County to host walk-up vaccination clinics

ST. LOUS COUNTY — St. Louis County will be opening its first walk-up vaccination site, with no appointments necessary, County Executive Sam Page said Monday.

Page said the site will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Heman Park Community Center at 975 Pennsylvania Avenue in University City. Workers will have up to 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day, he said, and the county is expecting to expand those hours in the future.

Page estimated that two-thirds of county residents have not yet been vaccinated. Health officials have seen a gradual rise in COVID-19 cases in recent days.

"This is only our latest attempt to break down barriers to getting vaccinated," Page said in a Facebook video. He cited efforts by area fire departments to vaccinate 1,350 homebound residents and their caregivers, as well as residents of senior group homes.

Page also announced a vaccination site for the deaf and hard of hearing at the John C. Murphy Health Center, at 6121 North Hanley Road in Berkeley, at the end of April that will feature interpreters.