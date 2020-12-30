St. Louis County to resume limited indoor dining at restaurants

ST. LOUIS — Restaurants and bars in St. Louis County will be able to resume limited indoor dining services on Monday, County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday.
“The pandemic has been harder on the restaurant industry than on most, and it’s up to all of us who value a dynamic restaurant scene in St. Louis County to support those local business as they weather the COVID storms,” Page said at a morning news conference.
The reopening plan includes new safeguards devised by the county public health department and an informal group of restaurant advisers, Page said. The measures include orders limiting occupancy and business hours and requiring bars and restaurants to report customers’ names and contact information to health workers tracing coronavirus outbreaks.
County bars and restaurants have been limited to outdoor dining and carryout since the county entered a “safer at home” order on Nov. 17 to limit the spread of the coronavirus. But some restaurants challenged the restrictions in an effort to curtail curfews and bolster sales during the pandemic, arguing they wouldn’t be able to remain in business much longer if limited to curbside pickup or outdoor dining.
Page said last week that he would release a plan to reopen indoor dining if COVID-19 case numbers remained stable.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Missouri and Illinois on Tuesday continued a gradual decline since hitting record peaks in around mid-November. But the moving seven-day average of daily infections remains higher than anytime before November.
Page didn’t rule out future restrictions, saying his administration would continue to watch COVID-19 case numbers and consult public health officials.
“It’s important to emphasize that we’re able to make this policy change because the numbers are going in the right direction,” Page said. “But it’s also important for everyone to realize that indoor dining, even with these protocols, continues to pose a substantial risk to patrons and employees alike. We worked carefully to mitigate those risks as much as possible.”
The plan announced Wednesday, Page said, includes five major protocols that are designed to prevent transmission of the coronavirus:
• Restaurants and bars will be required to close by 10 p.m.
• Restaurants will be limited to either 25% of their capacity allowed by fire safety code, or to the maximum number of customers they can have seated at tables six feet apart from one another. Restaurants will be limited to whichever number is lower, Page said.
• Banquet facilities providing indoor dining will be limited to 25% of their occupancy, or a maximum of 50 people.
• The county will enforce new mask protocols designed to protect restaurant workers, Page said.
• Some bars will need to install physical barriers made of materials like plastic or plexiglass, Page said.