St. Louis County to resume limited indoor dining at restaurants

ST. LOUIS — Restaurants and bars in St. Louis County will be able to resume limited indoor dining services on Monday, County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday.

“The pandemic has been harder on the restaurant industry than on most, and it’s up to all of us who value a dynamic restaurant scene in St. Louis County to support those local business as they weather the COVID storms,” Page said at a morning news conference.

The reopening plan includes new safeguards devised by the county public health department and an informal group of restaurant advisers, Page said. The measures include orders limiting occupancy and business hours and requiring bars and restaurants to report customers’ names and contact information to health workers tracing coronavirus outbreaks.

County bars and restaurants have been limited to outdoor dining and carryout since the county entered a “safer at home” order on Nov. 17 to limit the spread of the coronavirus. But some restaurants challenged the restrictions in an effort to curtail curfews and bolster sales during the pandemic, arguing they wouldn’t be able to remain in business much longer if limited to curbside pickup or outdoor dining.

Page said last week that he would release a plan to reopen indoor dining if COVID-19 case numbers remained stable.