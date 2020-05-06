St. Louis County tops 200 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as cases in Missouri, Illinois continue to rise

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County reached 200 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, as new cases of the virus continued to be discovered across both Missouri and Illinois.

Within the last two days, the county has reported 23 additional COVID-19 deaths. In total, the county has had 3,648 confirmed cases, including 200 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Long-term care facilities may be a significant driver of the cases, as 46 of St. Louis County's more than 140 nursing homes have reported COVID-19 outbreaks to the state. The county health department, however, does not have up-to-date data on how many of the area's COVID-19 deaths have been connected to nursing homes, health department spokesperson Sara Dayley said on Monday.

Statewide, Missouri reported 186 new confirmed cases Wednesday and 19 additional deaths. The state has had a total of 9,102 confirmed cases of the virus and 398 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Missouri has tested an average of about 3,300 people a day over the past week, up from about 2,300 per day the week before. Illinois, which has about double the population, has tested more than three times as many people as Missouri.