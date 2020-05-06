St. Louis County tops 200 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as cases in Missouri, Illinois continue to rise

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County reached 200 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, as new cases of the virus continued to be discovered across both Missouri and Illinois.
Within the last two days, the county has reported 23 additional COVID-19 deaths. In total, the county has had 3,648 confirmed cases, including 200 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
Long-term care facilities may be a significant driver of the cases, as 46 of St. Louis County's more than 140 nursing homes have reported COVID-19 outbreaks to the state. The county health department, however, does not have up-to-date data on how many of the area's COVID-19 deaths have been connected to nursing homes, health department spokesperson Sara Dayley said on Monday.
Statewide, Missouri reported 186 new confirmed cases Wednesday and 19 additional deaths. The state has had a total of 9,102 confirmed cases of the virus and 398 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
Missouri has tested an average of about 3,300 people a day over the past week, up from about 2,300 per day the week before. Illinois, which has about double the population, has tested more than three times as many people as Missouri.
Illinois officials on Wednesday reported 2,270 new cases of COVID-19 and 136 additional deaths. That brings the state total to 68,232 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,974 deaths, including at least 91 in the Metro East.
In the St. Louis metro area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 435 people with COVID-19 have died.
In the St. Louis metro area, hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have plateaued over the past few weeks, but Wednesday saw the lowest total hospitalizations connected to the virus in more than three weeks.
At the region's major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 630 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus were receiving treatment Wednesday, down more than 40 from the day before. Of those, 145 were in intensive care units and 118 people were using ventilators to breathe, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
New COVID-19 admissions at the hospitals have been trending downward.
On April 9, the region's major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — were averaging 59 COVID-19-related hospital admissions per day for the prior seven days. That average was down to 39 Wednesday, according to the task force.
"It's another positive sign that we're really headed in the right direction," Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, said Wednesday.
The virus numbers are not overwhelming the capacity of the local health system. The hospitals have about 5,500 available beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units, according to the task force.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments, often lagging behind, but the latest numbers released by counties in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 3,648 cases, 200 deaths. The county announced 11 additional COVID-19 deaths and 79 new cases Wednesday. At least 46 out of the county's more than 140 nursing homes have outbreaks of COVID-19, according to the state. Long-term care and retirement facilities with outbreaks include StoneBridge Maryland Heights, Marymount Manor in Eureka, Anthology of Town and Country, Parc Provence in Creve Coeur and the Archdiocese of St. Louis' retirement home, Regina Cleri, in Shrewsbury.
St. Louis: 1,362 cases, 78 deaths. The city announced seven additional deaths and 16 new cases Tuesday evening. Missouri reports outbreaks at 12 St. Louis nursing homes. Among them is the Life Care Center in St. Louis, where at least seven residents with COVID-19 have died.
St. Charles County: 636 cases, 45 deaths. The county announced nine new cases and two additional deaths Wednesday. There are nine nursing homes with outbreaks in the county, according to the state health department, including Frontier Health & Rehabilitation where at least 18 residents with the virus have now died and Delmar Gardens nursing home in O’Fallon, Mo., where family members told the Post-Dispatch at least three residents with COVID-19 have died.
Jefferson County: 293 cases, 10 deaths. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus. The state reports that that is the only long-term care facility in the county with at least two cases of COVID-19.
Franklin County: 127 cases, 13 deaths. The county reported one new case and no additional deaths Wednesday. At least 11 of the county's 13 deaths are residents at the Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington.
St. Clair County: 621 cases, 53 deaths. The county reported 28 new cases and two new deaths. The county's tally includes 25 deaths attributed to congregate care facilities: Five at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, two at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home, 13 deaths at the Four Fountains nursing home, one death at St. Paul's Home in Belleville and five deaths at Lebanon Care Center.
Madison County: 380 cases, 27 deaths. The county reported nine new cases Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported there were at least 15 deaths at the Edwardsville Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. The Eden Village nursing home in Glen Carbon has also reported one death, according to the department.
Monroe County: 76 cases, 11 deaths. The county reported two new cases Wednesday. Ten of the county's 11 deaths were residents at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia.
Nationally by Wednesday afternoon, more than 71,100 people with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. More than 1.2 million people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.