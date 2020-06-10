You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis County wants virus test for anyone who leaves home, regardless of symptoms
Florissant coronavirus testing

Care STL Nurse Amy Heidotten puts a used COVID-19 test swab into a test tube at Christ the King United Church of Christ in Florissant on Friday, June 05, 2020. The tests, which were administered by Care STL Health, were free for everyone and the church also provided each person with a health kit containing masks and hand sanitizer. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

CLAYTON — Any St. Louis County resident who has had contact with people outside the home should be tested for the coronavirus regardless of whether they are showing symptoms, the county executive said this morning.

The free tests will be available by appointment starting Monday at the county health department at 6121 North Hanley Road, Berkeley, or at the county health clinic at 4580 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Sunset Hills, County Executive Sam Page said. 

Appointments may be made by calling 314-615-0574.

Until now, the county has focused its testing strategy on people who have symptoms of COVID-19. But the availability of new tests allows county health officials to try to identify people who may be infected with and spreading the disease without knowing it.

“We're especially interested in those who do not have symptoms, but should be tested because they have contact with others outside of their household, and may have the ability to transmit COVID-19 to others unknowingly,” he said. “It's important to remember that even if you are not worried about COVID-19, you should be tested to protect other people.”

