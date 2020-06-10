St. Louis County wants virus test for anyone with frequent human contact, regardless of symptoms

CLAYTON — Any St. Louis County resident who has had frequent contact with people outside the home should be tested for the coronavirus regardless of whether they are showing symptoms, the county executive said this morning.

The tests will be available by appointment starting Monday at the county health department at 6121 North Hanley Road, Berkeley, or at the county health clinic at 4580 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Sunset Hills, County Executive Sam Page said.

Appointments may be made by calling 314-615-0574. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests. The tests determine if someone is carrying the coronavirus, not whether they have previously had it and recovered.

Until now, the county has focused its testing strategy on people who have symptoms of COVID-19. But the availability of new tests allows county health officials to try to identify people who may be infected with and spreading the disease without knowing it.

People who have had frequent contacts could include long-term care facility workers, hospital or medical staffers, restaurant workers, grocery workers or food deliverers, health officials said later Wednesday.

“We're especially interested in those who do not have symptoms, but should be tested because they have contact with others outside of their household, and may have the ability to transmit COVID-19 to others unknowingly,” he said. “It's important to remember that even if you are not worried about COVID-19, you should be tested to protect other people.”

