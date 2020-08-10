St. Louis County will survey 5,000 residents to measure impact of virus

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County health department plans to survey 5,000 county residents selected randomly and test them for the coronavirus to help officials understand the impact of the pandemic on county residents.

The study will also help public health officials understand the effect of racial disparities in public health, identify risk factors for COVID-19, and point to preventive measures that could be taken, County Executive Sam Page said Monday in remarks to news reporters.

He said 5,000 participants was “a very good sample size that allows us to really drill down into demographic subgroups and will give us a lot of statistically significant information.”

The county is paying Washington University’s Institute of Public Health $2 million to manage the study. Participants will be offered free COVID-19 testing regardless of whether they have experienced symptoms, including antibody testing to determine whether they might have been previously exposed to the virus without having had symptoms.

Page said the 30-minute phone survey will cover questions about race, gender and age, as well as how the participant may have been affected by COVID-19. Participants will get a gift card for their time.