St. Louis COVID-19 sports task force recommends rollback of kids' sports

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force has joined the St. Louis County health department in recommending a of reopening guidelines for youth sports amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the community.

Summer youth leagues and school teams can hold practices only with 10 or fewer athletes. No games, competitions or tournaments are allowed. Spectators are prohibited. Players must wear masks when not engaging in vigorous activity, and coaches must wear masks when not able to socially distance, among other rules.

The task force includes 14 pediatricians and sports medicine specialists from the Mercy, BJC HealthCare and SSM Health systems.

"The continued increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases is very alarming, specifically in the adolescent population," reads the task force's guidelines dated Wednesday. "This change is an effort to control the spread of COVID-19."

Despite their recommendation for the rollback, some of the doctors on the task force dispute St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s assertion that youth sports are the primary driver of coronavirus spread in the community. Dr. Jason Newland instead points to adult gatherings in bars, churches and elsewhere for the recent rise in cases.