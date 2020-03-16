You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis parking tickets, evictions on hold during response to the coronavirus
Coronavirus COVID-19

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

ST. LOUIS — Both parking tickets and evictions will be suspended in St. Louis during the response to the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders announced Monday. 

Treasurer Tishaura Jones said in a release Monday that all parking meters in the city will be free and no parking tickets will be written through April 6. 

All deadlines for paying parking fines will also be delayed through April 15 and in-person hearings for parking tickets will be rescheduled, the statement said. 

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson also announced on social media Monday that she had consulted with St. Louis City Sheriff Vernon Betts, whose office serves eviction notices, and the St. Louis Housing Authority who agreed on a moratorium on evictions until further notice "to ensure individuals can maintain access to housing" during the outbreak. 

