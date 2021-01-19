St. Louis expects at least $88 million more in federal pandemic aid

ST. LOUIS — City officials expect to receive about $88 million in additional federal aid from a coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress last month and other programs.

An aldermanic committee on Tuesday morning endorsed a bill that will authorize city agencies to eventually spend the money once it’s received.

The city measure deals with up to $75 million in health funds, $9.4 million in additional money to help low-income people cover rent and utility bills and $4 million to do the same for water and sewer bills.

Steve Conway, chief of staff to Mayor Lyda Krewson, said the city has applied for some of the grants but is awaiting details on how other programs will be handled.

At the request of Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, the board on Friday allowed the legislation to be submitted after its previously set Jan. 8 deadline for introducing bills for its current session.

Conway told the committee that the city would get still more federal aid if Congress passes an additional relief bill proposed by President-elect Joe Biden.

He asked Reed to reconvene the board during its scheduled two-month break that begins Feb. 5 to pass a follow-up local bill to allow that additional aid to be spent. Reed said he would do so.

