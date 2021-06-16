St. Louis firefighter dies of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis firefighter has died of coronavirus, fire officials said Wednesday.

"It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the line of duty death of St. Louis Firefighter, Rodney L. Heard," a tweet from the department's official account reads. "After a courageous battle with COVID-19, Firefighter Heard succumbed to the illness."

Gregg Favre, executive director of the St. Louis Regional Response System, tweeted that he and Heard worked together for years and that Heard was "deeply religious, a family-oriented man and a rock-solid partner."

Heard will be escorted Thursday morning from St. Mary's Hospital to Granberry Mortuary, and funeral arrangements will be forthcoming, said Capt. Garon Mosby, public information officer for the department.

