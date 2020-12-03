St. Louis health board recommends more capacity restrictions on businesses

ST. LOUIS — A city health advisory panel on Thursday urged Mayor Lyda Krewson to limit people inside businesses to 25% of capacity to help stem the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"This is not easy but I think this is a message that has to go out," Dr. Will Ross, chairman of the panel — the Joint Board of Health and Hospitals.

But the board stopped short of pushing for a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars, a move imposed last month by St. Louis County.

Ross said the data in the city doesn't back up imposing restrictions on eating and drinking establishments "disproportionate to other businesses."

Ross, who made the proposal for the new capacity requirements, said he has been particularly concerned about the increase in the percentage of positive coronavirus tests in the city.