St. Louis health board recommends more capacity restrictions on businesses

ST. LOUIS — A city health advisory panel on Thursday urged Mayor Lyda Krewson to limit people inside businesses to 25% of capacity to help stem the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
"This is not easy but I think this is a message that has to go out," Dr. Will Ross, chairman of the panel — the Joint Board of Health and Hospitals.
But the board stopped short of pushing for a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars, a move imposed last month by St. Louis County.
Ross said the data in the city doesn't back up imposing restrictions on eating and drinking establishments "disproportionate to other businesses."
Ross, who made the proposal for the new capacity requirements, said he has been particularly concerned about the increase in the percentage of positive coronavirus tests in the city.
"One in five cases are coming back positive and the numbers are going to increase," he said.
Ross said something needs to be done quickly to change the trend and ultimately avoid a shelter-in-place order of the type imposed in the city and county earlier this year.
It was not immediately clear if Krewson and the city's acting health director, Dr. Fredrick Echols, will adopt the advisory board's recommendation regarding new business restrictions.
Krewson's spokesman, Jacob Long, said the mayor would take the board's proposal under consideration.
Ross said because only six of the 13 current board members — less than a quorum — took part in Thursday's teleconference meeting, the board made what he described as an "informal recommendation." All six were in favor.
Also attending, he said, were two others named by the board to fill vacancies but who have yet to be confirmed by Krewson.
This article will be updated
