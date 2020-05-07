St. Louis’ health director no longer a licensed doctor, lawyers say

Echols is the first medical doctor to serve as health director since 2007, the city says. He formerly worked as the director of Communicable Disease, Vector and Veterinary Programs for the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and the chief of communicable diseases for the Illinois Department of Public Health. He also spent five years as a doctor in the U.S. Navy.

Mayoral spokesman Jacob Long said Thursday that Echols’ education and experience met “all the necessary requirements to have his job.”

“We are extremely fortunate, given his medical and professional background managing communicable diseases, to have Dr. Echols at the helm of the department during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” he said by email.

Echols did not return an email seeking comment.

City lawyers in the case involving the homeless encampment wrote that, “Dr. Echols’s mistake in his testimony does not alter the fact that he is a qualified expert in public health, nor does it alter the reality that plaintiff’s claim is now moot and that no viable constitutional claim was pleaded in the first place.”