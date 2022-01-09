St. Louis hospitals notch a seventh day of record-breaking COVID admissions

ST. LOUIS — A weeklong stretch of record-setting coronavirus numbers continued uninterrupted Sunday, with area hospitals reporting across-the-board spikes in admissions, intensive care patients and ventilator use.

The region's four main health care systems were treating 1,283 COVID-positive patients Sunday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported. That figure surpassed Saturday's all-time peak of 1,219. An average of 1,139 patients were in the hospital for COVID each day of the past week — another record — up from 1,085 on Saturday.

An average of 226 people were admitted to area hospitals every day for the past seven days, up from 193 on Saturday, and also a new high. The task force comprises BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital. Hospital admission data lags two days.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit also climbed, to 213 from 208. ICU capacity is at 80%, the task force said, and overall hospital capacity is at 87%. Patients on ventilators increased to 135 from 128. The task force on Sunday reported 11 new deaths.

Children's hospitalization rate held steady, with 54 patients aged 18 and younger. Ten children were being treated in the ICU.

