St. Louis hospitals receive nearly $2 million in federal funding to expand telehealth

Barnes-Jewish Hospital and SSM Health will receive nearly $2 million in funding to expand telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an announcement Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commission.

The funding comes from the commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which has so far approved 514 funding applications totaling $189.27 million from 46 states and Washington D.C.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis was awarded $996,119 for remote patient monitoring kits that include tablets, videoconferencing software and other equipment. The equipment will be used to reduce exposure during inpatient and emergency care, start a remote monitoring program that will check symptoms of COVID-19 patients at home and institute outpatient video visits.

SSM Health was awarded $944,766 for tablets, laptop computers, videoconferencing software and other monitoring equipment to expand video visits, virtual check-ins and remote patient monitoring in 20 hospitals in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

