St. Louis Housing Authority hosts two free COVID-19 testing sites this week

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Housing Authority will host two free COVID-19 testing sites this week that are open to everyone, the St. Louis City Department of Health announced on Tuesday.

The housing authority, which operates public housing and assistance programs, is partnering with Affinia Healthcare to offer the tests at no cost.

No referral is needed. Patients are asked to provide a form of identification and health insurance if they have it.

The times and locations are:

• From 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Al Chappelle Community Center, 1401 LaSalle Lane.

• From 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the housing authority headquarters, 3520 Page Boulevard.

Affinia also offers mobile testing by appointment at various locations throughout St. Louis. Call 314-833-2777.

