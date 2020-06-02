You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis Housing Authority hosts two free COVID-19 testing sites this week
St. Louis Housing Authority hosts two free COVID-19 testing sites this week

COVID-19 testing at Canfield Green

Barbara Walls, of Jennings, has her nostril swabbed on Friday, May 29, 2020, by LaJoyce McDonald, a nurse with Affinia Healthcare, as Nichole Wells, a medical assistant waits to collect the sample during COVID-19 testing at Canfield Green Apartments in Ferguson. Affinia tested about 26 people free of charge from 9am to noon, no appointment necessary. Affinia will be offering free testing on Monday at the Roberts Building, at 1408 N. Kingshighway. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Housing Authority will host two free COVID-19 testing sites this week that are open to everyone, the St. Louis City Department of Health announced on Tuesday.

The housing authority, which operates public housing and assistance programs, is partnering with Affinia Healthcare to offer the tests at no cost.

No referral is needed. Patients are asked to provide a form of identification and health insurance if they have it.

The times and locations are:

• From 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Al Chappelle Community Center, 1401 LaSalle Lane.

• From 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the housing authority headquarters, 3520 Page Boulevard.

Affinia also offers mobile testing by appointment at various locations throughout St. Louis. Call 314-833-2777.

