St. Louis Labor Day parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Labor Day parade has been canceled for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its organizer announced on Thursday.
"With the (vaccination) numbers as low as they are statewide and locally, it's just not worth it, " said parade organizer Pat White, president of the St. Louis Labor Council. "It's 100% (canceled) due to COVID."
State data shows 36.5% of St. Louis residents and 45.9% of St. Louis County residents have completed vaccination.
White said he polled the executive board on Thursday on whether they wanted to cancel the event, scheduled for Sept. 6, and they unanimously voted no.
Members of the unions who normally walk the parade and hold picnics were already beginning to pull out, White said.
According to the St. Louis Department of Health, the city recorded 768 new coronavirus cases from July 19 through Sunday, and four people died during that time.
