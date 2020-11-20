St. Louis libraries closing due to virus, but curbside still available

ST. LOUIS — All St. Louis library locations will close to the public next week but curbside lending will still be available, officials said Friday.

"The decision to close and reduce services is a difficult one," the announcement said. "We recognize that the Library and its many services are an invaluable resource. However, we view this as the most responsible path forward to support the health and well-being of our communities at this time."

The various library locations will temporarily close starting Thanksgiving Day. The decision will be re-examined in a few weeks, the library said.

St. Louis County libraries are also closed to the public, with curbside lending, as are some other area libraries. Most St. Charles County libraries are open.

Many libraries closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus then re-opened as conditions improved.

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.