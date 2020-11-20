St. Louis libraries closing Nov. 26 due to virus, but curbside still available

ST. LOUIS — All St. Louis library locations will close to the public next week but curbside lending will still be available, officials said Friday.
"The decision to close and reduce services is a difficult one," the announcement said. "We recognize that the Library and its many services are an invaluable resource. However, we view this as the most responsible path forward to support the health and well-being of our communities at this time."
The various library locations will temporarily close starting Thanksgiving Day. The decision will be re-examined in a few weeks, the library said.
St. Louis County libraries are also closed to the public, with curbside lending, as are some other area libraries. St. Charles County libraries are going to curbside pickup starting Monday.
Many libraries closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus then re-opened as conditions improved.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
