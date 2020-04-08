St. Louis may extend stay-at-home order as virus cases continue to climb

ST. LOUIS — It's likely the city's stay-at-home order will be extended because cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, city officials said Wednesday.

The current order is scheduled to expire April 22.

The city on Wednesday had more than 480 cases of the coronavirus, officials said.

City health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said during a Facebook livestream that officials were "looking at the data" to determine the next steps.

“Based on what we’re currently seeing, with the increase in cases daily as well as the increase in the number of deaths, it is likely we’ll have to extend the stay-at-home order,” Echols said. “However, things may change. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Echols also said state officials have agreed to provide the city with a rapid testing machine so that people potentially exposed to the virus can be tested more quickly.