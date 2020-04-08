You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis may extend stay-at-home order as virus cases continue to climb
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced in a press conference that Dr. Fredrick Echols (pictured) has been hired to serve as director of the St. Louis Department of Health on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at City Hall in downtown St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — It's likely the city's stay-at-home order will be extended because cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, city officials said Wednesday.

The current order is scheduled to expire April 22.

The city on Wednesday had more than 480 cases of the coronavirus, officials said.

City health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said during a Facebook livestream that officials were "looking at the data" to determine the next steps.

“Based on what we’re currently seeing, with the increase in cases daily as well as the increase in the number of deaths, it is likely we’ll have to extend the stay-at-home order,” Echols said. “However, things may change. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Echols also said state officials have agreed to provide the city with a rapid testing machine so that people potentially exposed to the virus can be tested more quickly.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said officials were working to get housing set up in the city for homeless people as quickly as possible. 

