St. Louis mayor, staff under quarantine after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and her staff were being tested Friday for COVID-19 after an employee tested positive for the disease.
The employee tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday and immediately informed the mayor's office of the diagnosis, spokesman Nick Dunne confirmed to the Post-Dispatch on Friday.
Jones and her staff were being tested for COVID-19 and were asked to work from home and isolate, Dunne said.
"The mayor continues to take precautions, monitor her symptoms and plans to get tested in line with CDC recommendations," Dunne said in a statement.
City health officials are contacting anyone who may have been around that employee, as well as other employees in Jones' office, in the past week, Dunne said. He said he did not know how many people were being alerted.
Officials with the department of public health did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The mayor appeared by conference call at 2 p.m. Friday for a Board of Estimate and Apportionment meeting, and was expected to hold a virtual media briefing afterward.
Shortly before the meeting, Jones confirmed the potential exposure to COVID-19 in a tweet and said she cancelled planned visits to community sites administering COVID-19 vaccines "out of an abundance of caution."
"I planned to visit a series of community vaccination sites this weekend, but out of an abundance of caution, I will not be attending," Jones said.
"If you have not been vaccinated yet, get the facts and do so as soon as possible. It’s your best protection against illness and hospitalization."
The mayor's office requires employees to wear masks when in close proximity to another person, and most employees in the office have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Dunne said.
The employee who tested positive had been vaccinated, Dunne said.
Dunne said he had tested negative for the virus Friday.
