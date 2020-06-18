St. Louis nursing home workers protest pay, conditions following COVID-19 outbreaks

St. Louis-area nursing home workers, often paid low wages and providing close care to patients, launched a campaign in April for better protections.

"We have to stay in their face," Simmons said, "and keep reminding them until they do what they need to do."

The home-care agency Simmons works for, Care for Life, gave employees a handful of gloves but no other protective equipment, she said.

"We're not appreciated," Simmons said. "If they appreciated us they would protect us so we can protect our residents and protect our families."