St. Louis nursing home workers protest pay, conditions following COVID-19 outbreaks

ST. LOUIS — More than a dozen nursing home workers gathered Thursday to remember residents and coworkers killed by COVID-19 and renew demands including adequate protective gear and sick pay for those exposed to the virus at work.
"Step up to the plate and protect your workers so they can be there for you tomorrow," Elinor Simmons, 70, a home care nurse, said after a health care workers union rally outside Royal Oaks Nursing Home Tuesday.
The rally, by Service Employees Union International, the state's largest health care workers union, was one of 20 across the country where workers unveiled a "Nursing Home Bill of Rights," demanding adequate protective equipment, paid sick days and hazard pay, and free COVID-19 testing and treatment.
Nursing homes across the country have been hit especially hard by COVID-19, killing nearly 32,000 residents and 683 employees, according to data from federally licensed skilled-nursing homes.
In Missouri, at least 300 residents and one employee of nursing homes and residential care facilities have died of COVID-19, including dozens of residents at more than 70 facilities in the St. Louis region. At least 1,400 other residents and 376 employees in the state have been infected.
St. Louis-area nursing home workers, often paid low wages and providing close care to patients, launched a campaign in April for better protections.
"We have to stay in their face," Simmons said, "and keep reminding them until they do what they need to do."
The home-care agency Simmons works for, Care for Life, gave employees a handful of gloves but no other protective equipment, she said.
"We're not appreciated," Simmons said. "If they appreciated us they would protect us so we can protect our residents and protect our families."
Workers on Thursday lit candles and read aloud the names of more than a dozen of those afflicted with COVID-19, including Cynthia Whitfield, 58, of Jennings, who died April 21 after she was exposed to the virus at Grand Manor Nursing home. Whitfield, a certified medical technician, was denied sick pay after she tested positive at the nursing home. She continued to report to work up until a day before she was hospitalized.
Robert Brown, who worked with Whitfield at Grand Manor, said Thursday that a second coworker, Selena Nobles, died of COVID-19 last week.
The rally Thursday was comforting to Shunda Whitfield, who recently recovered from COVID-19. Whitfield, a former certified nursing assistant at Estates of Spanish Lake nursing home, was exposed to a resident who had tested positive but was denied sick pay.
"It lets people know they're not forgotten," Whitfield said of the rally.
The "Nursing Home Bill of Rights" calls for Missouri state and local officials to give nursing home workers say in decisions about how to reopen facilities and provide care, advocating for stronger health regulations and strict oversight for federal aid given to nursing home companies.
"Workers need a seat at the table. They have a deep well of expertise and know what needs to be done," said SEUI Missouri spokeswoman Laura Barrett.
SEIU also called for "racial and economic justice" and plans to address racial disparities in care. A large percentage of nursing home workers in the St. Louis area are black women, and COVID-19 has disproportionately affected African Americans.
Whitfield said during her bout with coronavirus, she endured constant shortness of breath, headaches, pains, fatigue and fever.
"The only thing you could do was pray for God to help you," she said. "I thank God for bringing me through."
Whitfield is now out of work after her doctor advised her not to return to her job because of her preexisting medical conditions. "He said it was 'just too risky,'" Whitfield said.
