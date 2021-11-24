St. Louis officials say city mask mandate remains in effect despite judge’s ruling

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials said Wednesday they believe that the city’s indoor mask mandate is still in effect despite a Jefferson City judge’s ruling declaring “null and void” all local health authorities’ pandemic orders.

Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, said the city’s current mandate was issued under a state law passed earlier this year requiring local-level legislative approval every 30 days to extend pandemic health edicts.

Because of that law, the Board of Aldermen four times has approved 30-day continuations of a mask order issued in July by Health Commissioner Fredrick Echols, most recently on Tuesday.

Dunne asserted that Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green’s ruling on Monday dealt only with local-level health orders issued according to rules from the state Department of Health and Senior Services. The city’s current mandate wasn’t issued under that authority, Dunne said.

“We do believe that the city’s mask mandate is still in effect,” Dunne said.