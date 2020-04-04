St. Louis police identify man fatally shot Friday in Carondelet

ST. LOUIS— Police on Saturday identified the man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Carondelet neighborhood Friday night.

Luis Hidalgolimber, 35, lived in the 5200 block of Louisiana Avenue, where his body was found, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to calls about a shooting and found Hidalgolimber in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police on Saturday did not list any suspects in the shooting and asked anyone with information to call 314-444-5371, or report the information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

