St. Louis police officer enjoys the 'little things' after recovery from COVID-19

St. Louis police Officer Dave Tenorio returned in January to the COVID floor at St. Luke’s Hospital for the first time.
Tenorio, 55, a motorcycle officer known for his friendly presence outside St. Louis sporting events, spent most of April hospitalized there, being treated for a life-threatening case of COVID-19. A ventilator wasn't enough to bring oxygen into his blood, so doctors placed Tenorio on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, machine.
The machine siphons blood out of a patient, oxygenizes it and pumps it back in, essentially replicating lung functions. It is used only in the most serious COVID-19 cases because of significant risks. At least 5,000 COVID patients have been put on ECMO machines nationally, according to a registry from the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization.
After months of recovery, Tenorio returned to the hospital with a new outlook on life to give hope to another longtime COVID-19 patient, Josh Miller, 29, just after Miller came off the ECMO machine.
“I got to the floor and all these feelings just washed over me again like: ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m still here,’” Tenorio said. “I remember barely being able to walk around my bed, much less down the hall.”
Tenorio told Miller the recovery process would be like being born again, having to re-teach your body most simple tasks.
But, he told the younger man, there’s also a new sense of gratitude.
“You’re going to enjoy little things like never before,” Tenorio told Miller. “Just walking outside, feeling the sunshine on your face, feeling the wind hit you. Even on a bad day if it’s raining it’s: ‘Oh boy! Woo hoo! I get to see another rainstorm. I get to walk through puddles.”
Tenorio returned to work as a police officer in November and said he looks forward to the return of large events so he can again watch over the crowds on his motorcycle.
“You’re going to be great,” he assured Miller who was undergoing intense physical therapy before his own release after three months at St. Luke's. “Then you’re going to be the person right back here helping someone else get through this.”
St. Louis police officer saved by ECMO machine
St. Louis police officer saved by ECMO machine
St. Louis police officer saved by ECMO machine
St. Louis police officer saved by ECMO machine
St. Louis police officer saved by ECMO machine
St. Louis police officer saved by ECMO machine
St. Louis police officer saved by ECMO machine